Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly to mostly cloudy today. Highs around 90-degrees.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear and sunny skies early this morning turn mostly sunny, and eventually partly cloudy through the morning. This afternoon skies will turn mostly cloudy to overcast, with mostly cloudy skies expected to prevail through the rest of the weekend. Temperatures to start this Saturday are in the 50s, warming into the 60s by mid-morning. Lunchtime temps will be in the low 80s. Highs this afternoon will be close to where they were yesterday, around 90-degrees. Expect cloudy skies tonight and mostly cloudy/overcast skies for Sunday. Sunday morning temps. will be in the 60s, and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances return next week and will be with us nearly all week. With the clouds and rain will come cooler highs, upper 70s and low 80s for the week. Have a great Saturday.

