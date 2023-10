TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Watch Timpson’s Terry Bussey muff a punt on the 1-yard line but make up for it in a big way with a 99-yard score.

Bussey took the snap, rolled off a defender and was off to the races.

Timpson led the Joaquin Rams, 48-0, at halftime.

