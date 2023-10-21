Woman kidnapped from job at gunpoint: ‘I started losing hope’

FORMAN, N.D. (Valley News Live/Gray News) - Just as Melissa Wolter was ending her second day on the job at Deuces bar in Forman, North Dakota, her nightmare became a reality when she was attacked and kidnapped around 2 a.m.

“It was like any other normal night. I was closing the bar,” Wolter said.

She had previously told the customers that it was time to close up in the early hours on Oct. 19. One couple walked out the door and one man was left in the bar.

“He was walking and then he turned on me with a gun,” Wolter said.

Ryan Robert Bergh, of Havana, North Dakota, went up to Wolter and pointed a loaded .357 magnum pistol at her, officials said.

She initially thought he was robbing the bar, but he eventually grabbed her. When she realized he was attacking her, she began to fight back.

“During the struggle, he kind of hit me three times, then forcing me out the backdoor and trying to force me in his car,” Wolter said.

Officials obtained surveillance video from the bar, which showed the woman being dragged out the back door of the bar and forced into Bergh’s vehicle from the driver’s side.

Wolter said during that struggle, he grabbed her shirt so tight around her neck, it became hard to breathe. He also pointed the gun at her several times.

In the video, Wolter is seen opening the passenger door briefly before it’s shut and Bergh drives off. That’s the last time Wolter was seen until around 8:30 a.m.

Wolter said he drove her to an empty field and held her hostage for hours, threatening to shoot her if she tried to run.

“I ended up having to talk with him. He hated silence. He wanted me to talk about my family, myself, my upbringing, just some stories so it wasn’t silent,” Wolter said.

She described pleading several times for him to return her, to which he said he would “when the sun came up.”

Wolters said he talked about raping and harming her, but he would then apologize for hurting and kidnapping her.

Bergh kept telling her that “there was a man caged up inside of him causing him to do this to her,” Wolter said.

When the sun started to rise, she asked to go back, but he kept pushing it off. That caused Wolter to panic.

“I started losing hope, thinking he was going to harm me and kill me, and I wasn’t coming back,” Wolters said.

What happened next is arguably more shocking for many.

Bergh drove Wolter to Travis Paeper’s house, the Sargent County sheriff.

When they arrived, Wolter said Bergh gave her a loaded gun, got on the ground and asked her to shoot him. She instead ran into the sheriff’s house and started screaming for help.

“I was sleeping and I heard a female voice from my basement screaming for help,” Paeper described. “I finally went downstairs and saw the female victim. She handed me a gun and then briefly described what happened.

Bergh can be seen on Paeper’s security cameras waiting on the ground by his truck for officials to arrive. When they do, he laid down and put his arms behind his back.

Bergh was arrested and charged with kidnapping, felonious restraint, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and assault. He is being held in the Richland County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Ryan Robert Bergh (Richland County Jail)

Officials noted blood on the woman’s nose, mouth, sweatshirt, T-shirt and jeans. She also had a wound under her left eye and bruising on her arm and hands.

Since Wolter returned home, her daughter Averi Birnbaum hasn’t left her side.

“You don’t hear about this often, and to hear it happen to one of your loved ones is really heartbreaking,” Birnbaum said.

Wolter said she’s grateful for the support she’s received, but she knows the recovery process will be a long one.

“Physically, I’m OK. Mentally, it’s still in my mind and I’m keeping busy is easier so I don’t have to think about it,” Wolter said.

Wolter is currently taking time off work to recover from what happened.

