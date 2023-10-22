Congressman Pete Sessions addresses his intention to run for house speaker

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - United States Congressman for Texas’ 17th District Pete Sessions has decided to run for speaker of the US House of Representatives.

This comes after the conference made a decision that the former speaker was not serving the best interests of the entire conference.

Sessions said there are multiple reasons he decided to run for speaker.

“What I want to do is bring together everyone in our conference, to understand their needs and to serve their needs. We have regions that have particular issues and needs, but we also have the American people that we have to make sure in that process that we hear their needs. Rule of law, protecting our border, doing something about economic growth to continue, but stop the excessive spending that is causing us and our children be in a bad position in the future economically,” he said.

Sessions believes his background, which includes ten years in Republican leadership, makes him a good choice for the role.

“I served as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee at a time when we were 40 seats in the minority. We won 63 net seats. I achieved that because I worked with the entire team to make sure that we had one focus and one goal,” said Sessions.

He said it’ll take all 221 people in the conference to choose who they believe best represents the ideals and ideas they have.

“I’m going to have to be able to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that if we work together, the entire country can come along and be there, and so that’s what I’ve got to do: I’ve got to prove that we have the right stuff to move forward together,” said Sessions.

Sessions said the nomination is set to occur Monday.

