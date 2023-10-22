Hungry rhinos squish, eat Halloween pumpkins at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Oregon (KLTV) - The rhinos at the Oregon Zoo celebrated fall by snacking on some pumpkins.

“Black rhinoceroses feed on the leaves and twigs of woody plants, herbs and vegetables,” the zoo staff shared in a post. “They use their prehensile lip to grab food and guide it into their mouths, then use their cheek teeth to chew it up. They also use their horns to reach higher branches, break or knock down plants, or squish pumpkins! They eat between 50 and 60 pounds a day.”

