Lufkin Creative hosts annual heritage festival to celebrate city’s culture

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many people joined in celebrating the historical soul of Lufkin at the heritage festival in the city’s downtown area.

The scene was filled with different activities, vendor booths, food and live performances.

Special Events Chair for Lufkin Creative Rudy Flores said this was their first time hosting the annual event, and they are proud to continue the tradition.

“We want to be able to expose, highlight and celebrate all the different cultures, whether it’s through ethnicity, whether it’s through type of craft, art or dance. We want to be able to expose that and then celebrate it all together as a large community,” he said.

Flores said the goal each year is to continue educating people on the history of Lufkin. He said the festival is a way they’re able to share the city’s traditions with the people of the community.

He said this year’s event felt like an out-of-town festival, where you can get a big city atmosphere.

