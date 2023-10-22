Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Remains of World War II soldier from Texas put to rest

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The family of an Air Force soldier who served during World War II got to put his remains to rest Saturday.

Sgt. Turner Yearwood Johnston, from Loraine, served in the Air Force from 1941 until he passed away in a plane crash while on a mission targeting Romanian oil fields in 1943.

His family was grateful his remains were finally identified and hope this will bring their family peace.

Johnston was laid to rest in the North Belton Cemetery where he was given full military honors.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Major wreck knocks out power to part of San Augustine
Calvert and her baby will have to make another trip to Dallas for reconstructive heart surgery...
Newborn back in East Texas after receiving care far from home due to pediatric shortages
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

The scene was filled with different activities, vendor booths, food and live performances.
Lufkin Creative hosts annual heritage festival to celebrate city’s culture
Pete Sessions
Congressman Pete Sessions addresses his intention to run for house speaker
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies put up signs alerting residents to the burn ban in...
Running list of burn bans in East Texas
Major wreck knocks out power to part of San Augustine