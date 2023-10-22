Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies early, turning mostly cloudy to overcast through the day. Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, warming to about 80-degrees by noon. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s, generally warmer in Deep East Texas. “Cooler” temperatures (but still warm) are expected most of next week with the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Nearly each day next week will have a chance for at least a few showers/storms. The possibility for severe weather still looks quite low. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

