Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered Showers/Thundershowers through Evening Hours Are Possible
Scattered showers/thundershowers through early evening are possible.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we venture through this week, an unsettled weather pattern is likely. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers are possible into the early evening hours today, then not too much is expected through Wednesday. More moisture moves into ETX on Thursday and Friday, increasing our chances for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Not looking for much in the way of rain this weekend, but increased chances on Monday of next week as another cold front moves through. Temperatures should remain above normal through Sunday, then cool off on Monday and for most of next week. Very humid and breezy conditions likely through the weekend as the wind remains out of the south and southeast. Rainfall totals are not expected to be significant through the next 7 days, but western counties should see the higher totals with eastern areas seeing less over this 7-day period. Not expecting much in the way of severe weather. Have a great week. Keep the umbrellas handy today and again late this week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Major wreck knocks out power to part of San Augustine
Calvert and her baby will have to make another trip to Dallas for reconstructive heart surgery...
Newborn back in East Texas after receiving care far from home due to pediatric shortages
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Chris Hilton and Judd Stone, former lawyers at the Office of the Attorney General.
Two of Ken Paxton’s top deputies depart attorney general’s office

Latest News

Scattered showers/thundershowers through early evening are possible
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-23-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-23-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips Sunday 10-22-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips