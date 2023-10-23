Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we venture through this week, an unsettled weather pattern is likely. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers are possible into the early evening hours today, then not too much is expected through Wednesday. More moisture moves into ETX on Thursday and Friday, increasing our chances for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Not looking for much in the way of rain this weekend, but increased chances on Monday of next week as another cold front moves through. Temperatures should remain above normal through Sunday, then cool off on Monday and for most of next week. Very humid and breezy conditions likely through the weekend as the wind remains out of the south and southeast. Rainfall totals are not expected to be significant through the next 7 days, but western counties should see the higher totals with eastern areas seeing less over this 7-day period. Not expecting much in the way of severe weather. Have a great week. Keep the umbrellas handy today and again late this week.

