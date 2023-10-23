Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Cotton farmers facing ‘worst case scenario’ as harvest begins

Cotton harvest in Lubbock county.
Cotton harvest in Lubbock county.(KCBD)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The cotton harvest has kicked up across the South Plains and farmers are discovering their yields are exactly what they expected, less than they were hoping.

Walt Hagood, a farmer who is this area’s State Director of the Texas Farm Bureau, said he is going to harvest about 200 acres out of 2,500 that he planted, and what he is able to harvest isn’t much.

“In ‘21 on this field here we made almost 30 modules, and we’ve already stripped a good portion of this field and we don’t have one made yet,” Hagood said.

Farmers were delayed in harvesting this season because the rain around the first of October kept them from preparing.

“That took us out for several days and pushed back our ability to come in and put that final application to get it ready,” Hagood said.

Plants also started regrowing from that rainfall, so they had to use more chemicals to get the new leaves to fall off.

“We put a little bit more of the leaf drop on there because we had four inches of rain in-between and now, we’ve had a lot of regrowth,” Hagood said.

Hagood says they must remove those leaves because if they are picked up with the crop by the cotton stripper, it could damage the quality.

“Those leaves get into the sample, and I’m talking about the lint at the gin, and we get discounted for that,” Hagood said.

That’s more money knocked off an already tough year. Hagood calls this season the worst case scenario. It started out with promising rains during planting, so farmers took the boll by the thorns to do everything they could to make a good crop. Then, the summer heat beamed down on the cotton.

“Every bit of money that we would put into a crop that was good like in ‘21, we put into this crop because we thought we were going to make a crop, and it just didn’t work out that way,” Hagood said.

Farmers do have crop insurance to fall back on, but Hagood said that won’t be enough to cover losses this time. He says this will affect everyone because gins and oil mills will be dragged deeper into the economic drought.

“All those folks are going to be short, so that infrastructure that we so badly need to keep steady is going to suffer two years in a row,” Hagood said.

Hagood said this is something we should all be concerned about because the economy suffers when that infrastructure does.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Major wreck knocks out power to part of San Augustine
Calvert and her baby will have to make another trip to Dallas for reconstructive heart surgery...
Newborn back in East Texas after receiving care far from home due to pediatric shortages
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Chris Hilton and Judd Stone, former lawyers at the Office of the Attorney General.
Two of Ken Paxton’s top deputies depart attorney general’s office

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas. (File)
Congressman Pete Sessions discusses his bid to become the next Speaker of the U.S. House
East Texas farmers face rising prices as they begin to fertilize for next year’s crops
The rhinos at the Oregon Zoo celebrated fall by snacking on some pumpkins. Credit: Oregon...
Hungry rhinos squish, eat Halloween pumpkins at Oregon Zoo
The scene was filled with different activities, vendor booths, food and live performances.
Lufkin Creative hosts annual heritage festival to celebrate city’s culture
Pete Sessions
Congressman Pete Sessions addresses his intention to run for house speaker