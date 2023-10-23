Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: Scattered showers/storms today. Still warm

Scattered showers/storms today. Still warm.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly cloudy skies early this morning with some areas of patchy fog and mist/sprinkles. Temperatures to start our Monday are in the 60s and 70s. Through the morning we’ll have a low chance for a few showers as temperatures warm into the mid 70s. This afternoon we’ll be in the upper 70s and low 80s for highs. Rain chances increase early in the afternoon and hold around 30-40% into the evening. While severe weather is not expected, some gusty wind and small hail will be possible. Showers/storms end tonight and then tomorrow looks dry for most of us. Chances for more rain are in the forecast everyday through the weekend, but that doesn’t guarantee rain at your house each day - just that somewhere in East Texas we believe there will be rain. Beyond the midpoint of the week, there remains some forecast uncertainty with temperatures and rain coverage, expected changes with future updates. Have a great Monday and a fantastic week.

