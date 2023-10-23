Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by morning. Winds will be light with a few showers possible first thing Monday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies for much of the day on Monday with a few more showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Then, Tuesday looks to be mainly dry with only a slight chance of an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. With a bit more sunshine on Tuesday, temperatures will warm into the mid 80s, but more clouds roll in midweek. Chances for rain start to increase Thursday and Friday and at least slight chances last into the weekend with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s each and every afternoon. The next cold front will finally push through early next week.

