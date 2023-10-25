Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

A Better East Texas: Propaganda wars

By Pat Stacey
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - As the tragic violence continues in the Middle East and the conflict between Israel and Hamas takes a growing human toll everyday, there is another war that is being waged that hits across the world. That is the propaganda war that has come alongside the events in Gaza.

Still images, video and the written word have been used to flood social media across the globe with some of the posts being manipulated, falsely labeled, and otherwise edited in an effort to gin up hate or inspire violence against the entities involved – especially Israel.

In the U.S., we are seeing the effects as well as antisemitism has been on the rise and the propaganda war is fueling it. A student group at Harvard issued a statement condemning Israel and blaming the Israelis for “all of the unfolding violence” in the conflict.

And while these students have a right to free speech, there can and in this case is a dividend when that free speech includes antisemitic content.

Several U.S. company CEO’s have demanded the names of the students that signed on in support of the statement. The CEOs were adamant about their companies never hiring the students.

Several students have since removed their names and some have blamed ignorance and naivety on the initial support of the statement.

But this goes back to propaganda having an impact and misinforming on the truth of this Israeli-Hamas war.

It is a warning for us all to be cautious with the media we consume and confirm it always from multiple reliable sources.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Ramirez Garcia, Jr.
Brownsville man arrested after Angelina County deputies seize nearly 40 pounds of cocaine from vehicle
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Tree across roadway causes major wreck in Shelby County
Lufkin police warn residents to keep vehicles locked after rash of burglaries, car thefts
In an effort to spread awareness of domestic violence, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas...
Nacogdoches crisis center hosts domestic violence awareness event at SFA

Latest News

2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
Kristen Washington is a former Greenville councilmember who is in the running for...
Kristen Washington speaks on being lone Democrat in running for former Rep. Bryan Slaton’s seat
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-27-23
Friday’s Weather: A few more showers possible today, otherwise cloudy
Last year, Thomas Navarro took a leap of faith, competing in the Texas FFA Jr. Spanish creed...
Union Grove student becomes Texas FFA Spanish Creed state champ
Sand Flies said to be causing skin infection epidemic across Texas
East Texas expert says sand flies may be causing skin infection epidemic