Time to dust off those umbrellas as rain chances ramp up on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be mostly cloudy, mild, and humid overnight with a 30% chance of late night, early morning showers. Lows will be near 70-degrees.

Thursday will be a good day to have the rain gear handy as we have you down for a 70% chance of rain, some of which may be locally heavy at times. A rumble of thunder will also be possible. Highs will be in the lower 80′s before many areas cool down into the 70′s due to the rain-cooled air that awaits.

It will continue to remain on the warm and balmy side this last full week of October due to persistent, southerly winds that will be breezy at times, coming in off the Gulf of Mexico at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a modest, 40% chance of additional rain showers with highs in the lower 80′s.

Our rain chance falls off to 20% on Saturday as it will be a warm and humid weekend with highs rebounding back into the middle 80′s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will see a 40% chance of rain late in the day as our next fall cold front comes calling.

This late weekend frontal passage will bring us some wet weather followed by the chilliest air we will have felt so far this fall season as we head into early next week.

Daytime highs will not make it out of the 50′s on Monday through Wednesday of next week. When you combine those temperatures with brisk, northerly winds, there will certainly be an added chill in the air that will have many looking for light jackets and long sleeves for the entire day.

The strength and timing of this late October cold front will make for a chilly Halloween Day and night on Tuesday.

We anticipate the wet weather to taper down and move out by Tuesday, setting us up for a chilly, but dry evening for trick-or-treaters.

Eventually, skies will clear out as cold mornings give way to chilly afternoons and a return to cool sunshine by the middle of the week.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-two inches in the next week with most of that coming from the upper level disturbance this Thursday followed by the early week cold frontal passage next Monday.

