Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Alpine man will spend 78 months in prison after FBI found 2,000 videos of child pornography in his possession

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Timothy Rey Korteland, 19, has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Korteland, engaged in multiple conversations, sexual in nature, with a minor in another state over an app called Discord.

An FBI agent executed a search warrant for Korteland’s Discord account, revealing multiple instances of Korteland claiming to have child sexual abuse material. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI conducted a search warrant at Korteland’s residence, removing all electronics in his possession, and found multiple video files depicting young children engaged in sexual activity saved in an app on his cell phone.

Korteland pled guilty to the possession of child pornography charge on March 28.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Ramirez Garcia, Jr.
Brownsville man arrested after Angelina County deputies seize nearly 40 pounds of cocaine from vehicle
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Tree across roadway causes major wreck in Shelby County
Lufkin police warn residents to keep vehicles locked after rash of burglaries, car thefts
In an effort to spread awareness of domestic violence, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas...
Nacogdoches crisis center hosts domestic violence awareness event at SFA

Latest News

2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
Kristen Washington is a former Greenville councilmember who is in the running for...
Kristen Washington speaks on being lone Democrat in running for former Rep. Bryan Slaton’s seat
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-27-23
Friday’s Weather: A few more showers possible today, otherwise cloudy
Last year, Thomas Navarro took a leap of faith, competing in the Texas FFA Jr. Spanish creed...
Union Grove student becomes Texas FFA Spanish Creed state champ
Sand Flies said to be causing skin infection epidemic across Texas
East Texas expert says sand flies may be causing skin infection epidemic