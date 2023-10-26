Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brownsville man arrested after Angelina County deputies seize nearly 40 pounds of cocaine from vehicle

Brownsville man arrested after authorities seize nearly 40 pounds of cocaine from vehicle
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Brownsville man is in the Angelina County Jail after a traffic stop near the Angelina River.

According to a report by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, two deputies pulled over a Nissan Titan pickup on Highway 59 north of Lufkin for an alleged traffic violation. However, as the traffic stop was underway, the deputies said a Ford F-150 attempted to interfere by cutting in front of the officers’ patrol vehicle. It is believed the driver of this vehicle, who was later stopped and arrested, was attempting to run interference for the driver of the Nissan Titan.

After avoiding contact with the F-150, the officers spoke with Jose Ramirez Garcia, Jr., the driver of the Nissan Titan. During the interview, the officers claim Garcia mentioned he had previously been arrested for possession of 100 pounds of marijuana. The officers stated that Garcia appeared nervous during the interview, at which point a nearby K9 unit was called in to perform an open-air sniff. This resulted in the K9 alerting the officers to the presence of 15 wrapped, rectangular bricks. Allegedly, after the officers performed a field test, the contents of the packages checked positive for cocaine. The collective weight of the packages totaled about 39 pounds.

Garcia has since been arrested and booked into the Angelina County Jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with a $250,000 bond.

The driver of the Ford F-150, Marco Antonio Mejia, 38, of Brownsboro, was later arrested, booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with reckless driving and interference with public duties.

Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies
Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies(Angelina County Sheriff's Office)

