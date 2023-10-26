East Texas hunters, outfitters prepare for deer season

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the Super Bowl and World Series wrapped into one for East Texas hunters: Deer season.

Hunters have been preparing and outfitting for months for the hunt, and it all starts the first weekend of November.

From new camouflage, to scent cover, deer hunters have been stocking up on everything they need to give them an edge when the hunt begins.

“We’ve got our customers coming in, they’re gearing up all year long. Can’t wait for the upcoming season. Getting scopes,” said Logan Green of Ark-La-Tex Guns and More in Gilmer.

It’s also big business for outfitters who supply rifles, ammunition, and numerous accessories to give hunters that edge.

“You’ve got to have a good scope, got to have the range time, making sure the gun is accurate, got to have your camouflage, scent killer if you need it. A lot of things that go into it, that a lot of people don’t realize,” said Camie Tolleson of ‘Winchester’s Outfitters’ in Longview.

For experienced hunters, it’s still an exciting time.

“I get butterflies every time I go out. Especially when a buck walks out and you don’t know if its a shooter. You click that gun off safety, it’s game time then,” said hunter Tim Whalen.

Suppliers have seen lots of experienced hunters and lots of first time hunters come in for supplies.

“More and more people are wanting to get into the hunting industry. Really exciting time of year, we’re educating them on what all they need,” Tolleson said.

And it’s not just deer season, hunters are looking ahead.

“Duck season’s coming up, we’ve got customers coming in getting decoys, rigs,” Green said.

And a skill that is always helpful.

“Avid hunters, they’re not in it for the trophy, they’re in it for the meat,” said Green.

Deer season opens November 4 and runs through January 7.

