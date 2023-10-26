East Texas lawmaker refutes claims of trying to stop debate on immigration bill

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) is responding to claims made by Texas House Democrats, who allege Harris attempted to halt debate on a bill that would create a new state law for illegally crossing the border.

Tempers flared when Harris filed a motion Thursday to block additional amendments to House Bill 4, which would allow state police to apprehend, arrest, and send back people who cross the border illegally. Democratic lawmakers accused Harris of trying to silence them by ending debate early.

“While Democrats argue that this motion was an attempt to shut down debate over the bill, that simply isn’t true,” Harris told KLTV.

Harris faced criticism on the House Floor from State Rep. Armando Walle (D-Houston), who confronted Harris during a break. The exchange was caught on video and posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“You’re my friend, man. I love you. But this (expletive) hurts,” Walle said. “Y’all don’t understand the (expletive) y’all do hurts our community. It hurts us personally, bro. It hurts us. It hurts us to our (expletive) core. And y’all don’t understand that. Y’all don’t live in our (expletive) skin.”

Walle acknowledged that he knew HB4 was bound to be passed by the House’s Republican majority but said he and his Democratic colleagues still deserved a chance to debate the legislation.

“We know where the bill is going. Let us debate what we need to debate. Let us blow some steam off,” Walle said to Harris on the House Floor.

In a statement sent to KLTV on Thursday, Harris accused Democrats of trying to stall by filing nearly 50 amendments.

“My motion prevailed, and we went on to debate the bill and their amendments until 4:00 in the morning when the House passed HB 4. The Texas House is a deliberative body, and the important topic of border security deserves a full and robust discussion among policymakers and that’s exactly what it got. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to secure the border and I look forward to the day when the federal government takes its responsibility seriously,” Harris said.

