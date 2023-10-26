Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gilmer coach says tough schedule has team ready

"It's pushed us to really dig and practice."
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Ahead of their matchup with Spring Hill, Gilmer Head Coach Alan Metzel says his team’s tough schedule has put them in a good spot.

“In Gilmer, the expectations are always high, and we embrace that,” Metzel said. “We’ve played some really good teams, and I believe that that competition has made us better. It’s pushed us to really dig and practice, and I think it’s going to really pay off as we get into the next phase of the season.”

Metzel was featured on Red Zone Preview, which is streamed every Wednesday at 8 p.m. during football season on East Texas Now.

“It’s the small things that you have to focus on every day,” Metzel said. “Whether it’s getting to your practices on time, whether it’s transition, the way you move from one drill to the next, it’s the way you finish your block. All those little things, when you start to add those things up, if you’re not dealing with the details, then you end up losing on a field goal as time’s running out. And so, we understand that we have to take care of those things if we want to beat good teams.”

