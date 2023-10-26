Grand Saline coach impressed with young quarterback’s play

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Indians are on a bye, preparing for a big showdown against Troup.

Grand Saline goes into Week 10 with a 2-3 record with a chance at securing one of the final playoff spots.

Head Coach Joe Drennon said he’s happy with his quarterback’s play.

“Our quarterback play has gotten better throughout the year,” Drennon said. “He’s a young kid, sophomore, Jet Taylor. He’s done a really good job keeping our offense balanced up for us.”

Troup is in second place place in District 9-3A D2.

“Defensively, we’ve kind of stepped up and started playing a little bit better here lately,” Drennon said. “Had some trouble early on on some things, but I think we’ve got some things fixed, and hopefully the kids are going to be able to answer it.”

Drennon’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which is streamed every Wednesday at 8 p.m. during football season on East Texas Now.

