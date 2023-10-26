Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New $200 million Texarkana medical center to be completed in 2025

Leaders say the new Wadley Regional Medical Center is on scheduled for total completion in the winter of 2025.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Official construction of the new building for the Wadley Regional Medical Center began Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, and is still in the works in 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On Oct. 25, hospital leaders gave an update on the construction project’s progress, located north of I-30 on University Avenue. Officials said the overall site infrastructure is complete. The access roads and main fire lanes are also completed and merged with the campus future parking lots. More than a third of the building’s structural steel is in place.

When the project began, it was estimated to cost around $227 million.

Leaders say the new Wadley Regional Medical Center is on scheduled for total completion in the winter of 2025.

