New facilities at Garrison ISD nearing completion

Garrison ISD is nearing the completion of its new facilities on campus. The project comes from their $13 million bond that passed in 2021.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Garrison ISD is nearing the completion of its new facilities on campus. The project comes from their $13 million bond that passed in 2021.

“The impact of having new facilities will hopefully last another 50 years,” said Superintendent Reid Spivey.

The new high school welcomed students and staff at the beginning of this school year. The building has 21 new classrooms, including three specialty labs.

According to Spivey, the district has 770 students from grades K to 12. He explained the new buildings accommodate their growing student population.

“We are growing. We’re experiencing a growth spurt right now at Garrison ISD, and so we’re extremely proud of our new building.” said Spivey.

The gymnasium includes new sound systems, a video board, and 870 seats. The gym was used for the first time last week for the girls’ volleyball home game.

“We feel like we could host playoff games. We feel like we can have a comfortable environment for our students, community, and our parents,” said Spivey.

Attached to the gym is a new theater room that can seat over 100 people. “We hope to be able to have UIL one-act play competitions in there with full lights and full sound,” said Spivey.

The district started construction in April 2022, and Spivey said they are 98% complete as of Wednesday.

“Our kids will be able to play and have classes in these facilities with pride,” he said.

