More rain chances and remaining warm and muggy before cold air arrives next week.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The rain will slowly dissipate tonight, giving way to cloudy skies with lows dropping into the upper 60′s to near 70-degrees.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a modest, 40% chance of additional rain showers developing in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80′s.

Our rain chance falls off to 20% on Saturday as it will be a warm and humid weekend with highs rebounding back into the middle 80′s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will see a 40% chance of rain late in the day as our next fall cold front comes calling. Before the front gets here, though, it will still be a warm Sunday afternoon with daytime highs warming into the middle 80′s.

This late weekend frontal passage will bring us some wet weather followed by the chilliest air we will have felt so far this fall season as we head into early next week.

Daytime highs will not make it out of the 50′s on Monday through Thursday of next week. When you combine those temperatures with brisk, northerly winds, there will certainly be an added chill in the air that will have many looking for light jackets and long sleeves for the entire day.

Monday will be a cold, wet, raw day as we have a 70% chance of a cold rain as highs only reach the middle 50′s.

We anticipate the wet weather to taper down and move out by Tuesday, setting us up for a chilly, but dry evening for trick-or-treaters.

Eventually, skies will clear out as cold mornings give way to chilly afternoons and a return to cool sunshine by the middle of the week.

Morning lows will be in the middle-to-upper 30′s next Wednesday and Thursday before highs only reach the middle 50′s. Thankfully, we will have some blue skies and sunshine to aid these chilly temperatures as we transition into the month of November.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.