Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Rep. Bowman pleads guilty to misdemeanor after pulling fire alarm in House office building

FILE - Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., listens to fellow speakers before President Joe Biden speaks...
FILE - Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., listens to fellow speakers before President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community College, May 10, 2023, in Valhalla, N.Y. Bowman was charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor for triggering a fire alarm as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline in September. The alarm prompted an evacuation of a House office building and reopened an hour later after Capitol Police determined it was not a threat. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor count for triggering a fire alarm as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline.

He will pay a $1,000 fine and serve three months of probation, after which the false fire alarm charge is expected to be dismissed under an agreement with prosecutors.

The alarm forced the evacuation of a House office building for over an hour on Sept. 30. The New York lawmaker acknowledged pulling the alarm but said it was a mistake as he tried to open an unexpectedly locked door in a rush to get to vote. The funding package was ultimately approved with most Republicans and almost all Democrats, including Bowman, supporting the bill.

“I really regret that this caused so much confusion and that people had to evacuate, and I just caused a disturbance. I hate that. It’s pretty embarrassing,” Bowman told reporters after his plea hearing.

Republicans have criticized Bowman, calling his explanation an “excuse” and pointing out he passed several police officers without telling them he had pulled the alarm. At the time of the evacuation, House Democrats were working to delay a vote on a funding bill to keep federal agencies open, saying they needed time to review a bill that Republicans abruptly released to avoid a shutdown.

Bowman said he didn’t tell officers about the error because he was rushing to make the vote, not delay it.

The case was filed by the District of Columbia attorney general’s office, which said Bowman was “treated like anyone else who violates the law.”

Bowman is also expected to formally apologize to Capitol police as part of his plea deal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Ramirez Garcia, Jr.
Brownsville man arrested after Angelina County deputies seize nearly 40 pounds of cocaine from vehicle
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Tree across roadway causes major wreck in Shelby County
Lufkin police warn residents to keep vehicles locked after rash of burglaries, car thefts
In an effort to spread awareness of domestic violence, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas...
Nacogdoches crisis center hosts domestic violence awareness event at SFA

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Richard Moll arrives at the eighth annual TV Land Awards on Saturday April 17, 2010, in Los...
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom ‘Night Court,’ dies at 80
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims
Kentucky officials say a 37-year-old man has died after accidentally stabbing himself in the...
Man dies after being accidentally stabbed with hunting knife, officials say