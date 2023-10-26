Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Stars bring winning streak into home matchup with the Maple Leafs

The Dallas Stars play the Toronto Maple Leafs with a three winning streak on the line
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (4-0-1, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Toronto Maple Leafs as winners of three games in a row.

Dallas went 47-21-14 overall and 28-12-11 at home a season ago. The Stars committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 7.8 penalty minutes per game last season.

Toronto had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 27-13-6 record on the road last season. Goalies for the Maple Leafs averaged 26.8 saves per game last season while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Conor Timmins: out (lower-body), Matt Murray: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Jose Ramirez Garcia, Jr.
Brownsville man arrested after Angelina County deputies seize nearly 40 pounds of cocaine from vehicle
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Tree across roadway causes major wreck in Shelby County
Lufkin police warn residents to keep vehicles locked after rash of burglaries, car thefts
In an effort to spread awareness of domestic violence, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas...
Nacogdoches crisis center hosts domestic violence awareness event at SFA

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West