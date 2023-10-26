Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Chances for showers and storms increase through today

Showers and thunderstorms likely today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Showers and thunderstorms are expected to become widespread today, and while there isn’t a traditional severe weather threat, flooding will be possible (especially west of US-69). Temperatures to start the day will be in the 70s, and many of us will not warm out of the 70s this afternoon. Expect the chance for rain to continue through most of today, meaning you’ll likely want to keep your rain gear with you wherever you go. There will again be a chance for rain tomorrow, but the coverage of showers/storms looks lower than what we’ll see today. A few showers are possible Saturday morning, then the afternoon looks mostly dry with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will usher in big changes to our East Texas weather - a strong cold front is expected to move through the area during the day and will quickly drop temperatures as it does so. Highs for many will only be in the 70s. Along with the front, more showers and thunderstorms are possible. The front fully clears the area on Monday, keeping us in the 40s for most of the day. We’ll have a low chance for rain for Tuesday morning/Halloween, then the afternoon and evening look dry. It’ll be a chilly Halloween evening, temperatures in the 40s, along with a brisk north wind. Do your best to stay dry today, have a great Thursday.

