Waco woman released on bond on same day she is indicted in murder of Lacy Lakeview man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman was freed from jail on a personal recognizance bond Thursday, the same day she was indicted in the April stabbing death of her estranged boyfriend.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Leah Cecelia Breuer, 37, on a murder charge in the April 24 stabbing death of 44-year-old David Ralph Peeler.

Peeler’s brother-in-law discovered his stab-riddled body on a deflated air mattress at the Village Square Apartments, 3500 Meyers Lane. He suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso, according to police reports.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court approved a personal recognizance bond for Breuer Thursday morning after ruling Breuer was entitled to relief because the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office did not seek an indictment against her within the legally prescribed 90 days after her arrest.

Thursday was the 93rd day since Breuer’s arrest in Oklahoma.

Breuer’s attorney, Bryan Cantrell, filed the writ securing Breuer’s release but declined comment on her indictment.

The judge placed Breuer under certain bond conditions, including requiring her to wear a GPS ankle monitor, abide by a curfew, submit to drug testing and restrict her movements to an area in and around her mother’s home in Oklahoma.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said Breuer was entitled to the PR bond by law because of the delay in her indictment.

“Unfortunately, because the defendant in this case was arrested and jailed in another state for approximately 75 days before she arrived in McLennan County, our office was unable to present the case to a grand jury until after 90 days had elapsed,” Tetens said. “We did, however, request the court place conditions on her bond, including an active GPS monitor and that she have no contact with the victim’s family.”

Lacy-Lakeview police wrote in arrest documents that “there were smears of blood on the bedroom walls and a large amount of blood in the bathroom area” when they arrived at the apartment.

The brother-in-law told investigators Peeler had an on-and-off relationship with Breuer and previously assaulted Peeler in October 2022 by punching him and stabbing him in the face with a car key, according to an arrest affidavit.

A neighbor at the apartment complex told police she heard a disturbance coming from the apartment a couple of nights before Peeler was found dead.

“The neighbor advised she looked out the door and saw a woman yelling into the apartment at what sounded like two male voices arguing inside the apartment,” police wrote in the affidavit.

