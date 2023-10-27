Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two men were killed in a three-vehicle collision Thursday in Angelina County.

According to a release from Texas DPS, the crash occurred around 4:55 p.m. Thursday on state Highway 103 East near the river bridge. The release said a Ford Flex driven by Quinnon Gardner, 44, of Center, was traveling east, while a 2009 Chevrolet pickup driven by Rolando Reyes, 36, of Lufkin, was traveling west while towing a trailer. Also traveling west was a 2012 Chevrolet pickup driven by Brian Massey, 42, of Lufkin.

The release said that Gardner strayed into the westbound lane and was struck head-on by Reyes. Reyes’ trailer was disconnected in the crash, colliding with Massey’s truck.

Gardner and Reyes were both pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said. Massey and his passenger were both uninjured, and according to the release, a passenger in Reyes’ truck was also uninjured.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Ramirez Garcia, Jr.
Brownsville man arrested after Angelina County deputies seize nearly 40 pounds of cocaine from vehicle
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Tree across roadway causes major wreck in Shelby County
Lufkin police warn residents to keep vehicles locked after rash of burglaries, car thefts
In an effort to spread awareness of domestic violence, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas...
Nacogdoches crisis center hosts domestic violence awareness event at SFA

Latest News

A suspect wearing a skull mask and carrying a conspicuous umbrella robbed a Lufkin convenience...
Lufkin police searching for skull-masked suspect in convenience store armed robbery
Surveillance footage
Lufkin police searching for skull-masked suspect in convenience store armed robbery
With realignment pending, there are rumors and whispers of a changing high school sports...
Texas school districts report enrollment for UIL ‘Snapshot Day’
Kristen Washington is a former Greenville councilmember who is in the running for...
Kristen Washington speaks on being lone Democrat in running for former Rep. Bryan Slaton’s seat