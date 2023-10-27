Crockett ISD offers forklift driver certifications for students

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Students at Crockett High School taking Agriculture Mechanics can become certified forklift drivers before graduating high school.

The City of Crockett and the Texas Workforce Commission contributed $30,000 for the purchase.

According to class instructor Rhett Wilson, students will take a one-day course that includes writing, testing, and driving portions. If passed, the certificate is valid for up to four years.

The class hopes to get all 55 students in the class certified by the end of the school year.

“We get to do things like trailers, a whole lot of metal work, and a lot of stuff we can use after we graduate high school, and I use a lot of it on the ranch … I can tell you right now it’s a lot easier to pick up a trailer with a forklift than it is with five guys to do it. So, it’s really going to be useful around the shop,” said student Byson Smith.

Crockett ISD also used the same money to purchase equipment for the school’s CNA and phlebotomy programs.

