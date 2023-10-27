East Texas expert says sand flies may be causing skin infection epidemic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A different blood sucking insect the size of a flea could be the cause of a skin infection epidemic in Texas.

Sand flies, specifically females, bite, and suck the blood of their host to help develop their eggs. In the process they can transfer a parasite called Leishmaniasis to the host. According to the CDC Leishmaniasis can cause painful lesions, fever, and an enlarged liver or spleen.

Sonja Swiger, a professor extension specialist at Texas A&M Agrilife said these blood suckers are one-fourth the size of a mosquito.

“So that’s kind of one of the reasons why most people don’t realize that they have them or have delt with them. They are very tiny; they travel in a family of tiny flies,” Swiger said.

Swiger said the sand flies can get the parasite from people who have traveled out of the country and returned with it and are now carriers. They also can get it from rodents.

Recent reports in Texas have shown people who haven’t left the country or area also developed symptoms.

“Those are listed as local acquired, so that means they are around someone who did leave. So, a lot of times when we run into this, its clusters. Cause a person comes back or multiple people come back positive and then you’ve got a population of those flies are in that area and they will start biting and moving it around,” Swiger said.

The state of Texas is the only state in the U.S. required to report Leishmaniasis cases.

“I think within the last couple of years the most we’ve had is around 11 and nine cases so it’s not high numbers, just more consistently,” Swiger said.

If you are bitten and passed the parasite, you could present asymptomatic, but you could also develop lesions. If contracted, you have to let the parasite run its course.

“If you are concerned, using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves just like we would do for mosquito control,” Swiger said.

The sand flies are so small they can come through ordinary mosquito nets on tents or window screens.

