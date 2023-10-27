Friday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy/mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. We’ll see more showers and possibly a few non-severe thunderstorms today, but coverage is expected to be less than what we saw yesterday. If you don’t see any rain today, you can look for mostly cloudy to cloudy skies this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the low 80s. For high school football tonight, a few showers/storms will remain possible, though most games should be able to go uninterrupted. There will again be a chance for a few showers/storms on Saturday, otherwise mostly cloudy skies are expected. Sunday will be our day of transition, with many locations not warming out of the low 70s, but some possibly making it to the 80s. This will all depend on the timing and position of our next cold front which moves through the area on Sunday. This front will bring some brisk north wind with is, as well as widespread rain Sunday into Monday. Current thinking is that there will not be a very favorable environment for severe weather, so we’re thinking just showers and non-severe storms with this front. We’ll wake up to the 40s on Monday morning, and only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s Monday afternoon. For Tuesday, Halloween, you can expect clearing skies, highs in the 50s, evening temperatures in the 40s, and a cold breeze. Have a great Friday and weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.