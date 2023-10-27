Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hewitt police believe ‘highly-coordinated criminal crew’ out of DFW area is behind brazen ATM robbery

ATM theft at Hewitt stripes
ATM theft at Hewitt stripes(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating the brazen burglary of an ATM from a gasoline station near I-35.

It happened at about 7 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Stripes convenience store in the 500 block of Sun Valley.

Video of the crime provided by the police department shows three men pulling up in a white pickup that had been reported stolen in Waco.

One of the men is seen breaking a window at the store while two other men throw a rope or a chain around the money machine and haul it out of the store into the parking lot.

Three men then load up the ATM into the pickup and drive off with it.

The pickup was later recovered nearby on Blue Bird Drive.

Police found the empty ATM in another vehicle that was also reported stolen in Waco.

The Hewitt police chief told KWTX his department has been working with agencies in other towns that are dealing with similar crimes.

They believe this to the work of highly-coordinated criminal crew out of the DFW area.

