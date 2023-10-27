Kristen Washington speaks on being lone Democrat in running for former Rep. Bryan Slaton’s seat

GREENVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Kristen Washington is a former Greenville councilmember who is in the running for representative of Texas House District 2.

Washington said she has fallen in love with being a window into the murky world of local politics for her constituents during her first term on the Greenville City Council. Greenville is a part of Texas House District 2, previously represented by Royse City’s Bryan Slaton prior to his controversial expulsion from the House. The district is historically conservative, and Washington is the sole Democrat in the running for the seat.

Washington said that she is “more than just a Democrat”; she identifies more so as a mother, daughter, and citizen. Washington said she is not an average politician, and she aims to focus on solving real-world issues.

