Lufkin police searching for skull-masked suspect in convenience store armed robbery

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect who was dressed in a costume with a skull mask and carried a distinct umbrella.

According to a report from the City of Lufkin, the suspect walked into a Bigs convenience store on West Loop 287 and State Highway 94 West around 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The suspect placed a revolver on the counter and demanded money from the clerk before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the incident and no customers were in the store at the time.

The report said officers were unable to determine the suspect’s direction of travel after they fled the immediate area or if they left in a vehicle or on foot.  Officers said they patrolled the area heavily throughout the night but did not locate the suspect.

The clerk described the suspect as between 5′7″ to 5′8″ in height and wearing a black skeleton mask, hoodie and gray sweatpants with three black lines down the side of each leg. The suspect was also wearing black gloves in addition to carrying what was described as a “conspicuous-looking” umbrella. The suspect’s race could not be determined.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

