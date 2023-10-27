Remaining warm and muggy this weekend before a taste of winter arrives early next week.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is possible that a few showers could be ongoing as we kick off week ten of the Red Zone. Otherwise, it will be warm and muggy under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures slowly falling through the 70′s this evening.

It will continue to remain on the warm and balmy side this weekend due to persistent, southerly winds that will be breezy at times, coming in off the Gulf of Mexico at 10 to 15 mph.

This will lead to daytime highs topping out at around 85-degrees both Saturday and Sunday afternoons before the big cool down arrives in our part of the state.

Our rain chance falls off to 20% on Saturday before it modestly climbs to 40% on Sunday afternoon as the cold front approaches deep east Texas.

This late weekend frontal passage will bring us some wet weather followed by the chilliest air we will have felt so far this fall season as we head into early next week.

Daytime highs will not make it out of the 50′s on Monday through Thursday of next week. When you combine those temperatures with brisk, northerly winds, there will certainly be an added chill in the air that will have many looking for light jackets and long sleeves for the entire day.

Monday will be a cold, wet, raw day as we have a 70% chance of a cold rain as highs only reach the lower 50′s.

We anticipate the wet weather to taper down and move out by Tuesday, setting us up for a cold, but dry evening for trick-or-treaters as temperatures fall throughout the 40′s with wind chill values dropping into the upper 30′s on Tuesday evening.

Eventually, skies will clear out as cold mornings give way to chilly afternoons and a return to cool sunshine by the middle of the week.

Morning lows will be in the middle-to-upper 30′s next Wednesday through Friday before highs only reach the middle 50′s. Thankfully, we will have some blue skies and sunshine to aid these chilly temperatures as we transition into the month of November.

It is likely we will also endure our first frost of the fall season next week, which is on par for when we typically get our first frost in deep east Texas.

Rainfall amounts look to average between half-an-inch to as much as an inch in the next week with most of that coming late Sunday through Monday with our cold frontal passage.

