SFA soccer will welcome big recruits next year

SFA soccer will welcome big recruits next year
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jacks recently wrapped up a very tough season. However, interim head coach and recruiter Chance Chapman is excited for the elite players coming in next year.

“It makes it exciting and gives people that energy that maybe, you know, sometimes it’s hard to find when you’ve had a season that we’ve had,” he said. “So I think the spring is going to be really, really fun. I think that we’re excited about putting the schedule together for these guys to play it. I know we’ve had quite a few people reach out that are excited to kind of test themself against the version of what they’d been seeing in these last few weeks. Because again, I think there’s this this group is only going to go from stride to stride.”

