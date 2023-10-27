Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Taylor Swift releases re-recording of ‘1989’ album

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(CNN) - Taylor Swift fans are waking up to a sweet surprise this Friday morning.

The singer released the album “1989 Taylor’s Version” at midnight.

The album, originally recorded in 2014, consists of some of her biggest hits including “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space.”

It earned 10 Grammy nominations in 2016, with Swift taking home three, including Album of the Year.

In a post, Swift said “1989″ was her “most favorite re-record” yet because of the “insane” vault tracks. Those are previously unreleased songs, and 1989 has five of them.

In 2019, Swift announced she planned to re-record her first six albums after her former label sold the master recordings to her.

