Union Grove student becomes Texas FFA Spanish Creed state champ

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - In Gladewater, a Union Grove High School student’s dedication to succeed led him to big accomplishments in local and state competitions within FFA’s Leadership Development events.

Last year, Thomas Navarro took a leap of faith, competing in the Texas FFA Jr. Spanish creed contest, becoming the 1st in the state to win a competition previously only done in English.

Navarro’s agriculture science teacher, Josh Shafer, expresses the addition of a Spanish Creed competition within the association is extremely special.

“To honor that and to present them with an opportunity to do what everyone else is doing, be competitive, and also honor that heritage in that background, I think is extremely, extremely special.”

The competition entails reciting FFA’s 5 paragraph Spanish creed along with answering additional questions. FFA leaders say it’s an opportunity that goes beyond speech, aiming to inspire students as the need for agricultural workers that can communicate in both languages grows.

Shafer says, “having people in general that can be employed in the field of agriculture, that can speak both languages bilingual, those are very valuable roles to play.”

According to the most recent studies by the Census of Agriculture, in 2017 Texas had more Hispanic agricultural producers than any other state, at over 41,000 people, highlighting an existing need to bridge relations with this workforce.

With students leading the way in these new initiatives, Shafer says he hopes Thomas can inspire other FFA students to see this importance.

“Because those students will see ‘there is something there for me.”

And for this young boy from Piedras Niegras, Mexico, getting to bridge that gap means more than words could ever express. Thomas says the outcome from the competition couldn’t have been any better.

“After all that hard work, there was nothing to wait for because I had finally completed my dream. My goal.”

From his win in at the state level, Thomas will now advance to the first ever national FFA Spanish Creed competition, where he will compete with students from all over the country.

