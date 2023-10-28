Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
93-year-old East Texan fulfills life-long dream

She said it was everything she had hoped it would be.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A lifetime wish was fulfilled on Saturday for an East Texas senior citizen: a motorcycle ride.

With the help of a Christian group, a Longview woman got to ride an “iron horse” at the age of 93.

Patsy Henderson, a resident of Parkview Assisted Living Center in Longview, had always wanted to ride a motorcycle but had never found the opportunity. A friend knew her wish and arranged for the local chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association to grant that wish.

The group showed up on Saturday to offer Henderson a chance to ride with them. Urged on by her fellow residents, Patsy was outfitted with a leather jacket and do-rag, as she took a motorcycle for the open road.

After returning, she said it was everything she had hoped it would be.

