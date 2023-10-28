Arp clinches playoff spot with 42-24 win over Edgewood
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Arp has clinched a playoff berth following a 42-24 win over Edgewood.
Arp started the scoring following a Nehemiah Woodard interception of Tony Smith. On offense, Arp’s Zan Borque scored on a 75-yard run.
Arp’s Demarcus Wade later scored on an astounding catch after pinning the ball against the other side of an Edgewood player.
Edgewood got their first score after a short run by Brady Bannister.
