Arp clinches playoff spot with 42-24 win over Edgewood

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Arp has clinched a playoff berth following a 42-24 win over Edgewood.

Arp started the scoring following a Nehemiah Woodard interception of Tony Smith. On offense, Arp’s Zan Borque scored on a 75-yard run.

Arp’s Demarcus Wade later scored on an astounding catch after pinning the ball against the other side of an Edgewood player.

Arp's DeMarcus Wade made a tremendous catch in the end zone with his arms wrapped around a blocking Edgewood player.

Edgewood got their first score after a short run by Brady Bannister.

