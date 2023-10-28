Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas police departments host Drug Take Back events

Unused prescription medications collected by Tyler police at their Drug Take Back Day.
Unused prescription medications collected by Tyler police at their Drug Take Back Day.(JD Conte)
By JD Conte
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police departments across the country and here in East Texas participated in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. Unused prescription medications were collected by police from community members. Items will be handed over to the DEA for incineration.

“It’s good to get them off the streets. You get them out of the homes, where a lot of our kids or criminals will steal them and sell it on the streets,” said Scott Behrend, an officer with the Tyler Police Community Response Unit.

The event is also about proper disposal of drugs, in addition to getting them out of circulation. While it’s usually ok to just throw out unused medications, Behrend emphasized to not flush medications.

“The main point is we don’t want people flushing them because those chemicals can end up in the water, you know, with the filtration and the supply,” said Behrend.

Other East Texas police departments that participated included Kilgore, Marshall, Palestine and more. If you missed Saturday’s events, you can drop off unused medications at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office dropbox anytime.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
A suspect wearing a skull mask and carrying a conspicuous umbrella robbed a Lufkin convenience...
Lufkin police searching for skull-masked suspect in convenience store armed robbery
Tree across roadway causes major wreck in Shelby County
Jose Ramirez Garcia, Jr.
Brownsville man arrested after Angelina County deputies seize nearly 40 pounds of cocaine from vehicle
Last year, Thomas Navarro took a leap of faith, competing in the Texas FFA Jr. Spanish creed...
Union Grove student becomes Texas FFA Spanish Creed state champ

Latest News

A suspect is seen burglarizing a car on surveillance footage.
Lufkin sees rise in car burglaries, thefts
A suspect is seen burglarizing a car on surveillance footage.
Lufkin sees rise in car burglaries, thefts
A suspect wearing a skull mask and carrying a conspicuous umbrella robbed a Lufkin convenience...
Lufkin police searching for skull-masked suspect in convenience store armed robbery
Surveillance footage
Lufkin police searching for skull-masked suspect in convenience store armed robbery