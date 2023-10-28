Lufkin sees rise in car burglaries, thefts

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is experiencing an increase in vehicle burglaries and thefts.

The Lufkin Police Department said it is believed these are often crimes of opportunity. City of Lufkin Public Information Officer Jessica Pebsworth said the city has seen more than 30 car burglary reports this month, and some may be connected.

“Just the other day, we had at least three (burglary of a motor vehicle) reports in the course of one night. Along with two stolen vehicles within that same night,” Pebsworth said.

Pebsworth said several arrests have been made, with at least one case involving juvenile suspects.

“Burglaries of any kind, whether it’s a residence or a vehicle, but especially vehicle burglaries are just crimes of opportunity,” she said.

Pebsworth said the majority of cases this month have involved unlocked vehicles.

“That’s not to say that thieves don’t break windows, or pick locks, or pry doors open. They absolutely do, but again with the incidents that we’ve seen this month, it’s thieves that are just taking advantage of the situation,” Pebsworth said.

When owners leave valuables, including guns and weapons, inside their vehicles, Pebsworth said the issue becomes an even bigger problem.

“We know that criminals typically escalate in their behavior, so that the opportunity to steal a handgun could turn them from a burglar to a robber,” she said. “Someone’s walking through a neighborhood, they check a vehicle door, the door opens unfortunately because it’s unlocked and then they get access to your vehicle, and whatever property you may have left in that vehicle.”

Pebsworth said patrol units are keeping additional watch on the frequently targeted areas.

“Thieves are opportunist, so do not give them an opportunity to take advantage of you and steal your property,” she said.

