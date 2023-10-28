Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches police investigating after 2 women found dead

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police are investigating after two women were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:04 p.m., officers conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of S. Stone Street, according to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department.

Officers said they discovered two women at the residence, and both were declared dead. Both victims appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound, police said.

Authorities believe this to be an isolated incident, and the criminal investigation division is currently on scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
A suspect wearing a skull mask and carrying a conspicuous umbrella robbed a Lufkin convenience...
Lufkin police searching for skull-masked suspect in convenience store armed robbery
Tree across roadway causes major wreck in Shelby County
Jose Ramirez Garcia, Jr.
Brownsville man arrested after Angelina County deputies seize nearly 40 pounds of cocaine from vehicle
Last year, Thomas Navarro took a leap of faith, competing in the Texas FFA Jr. Spanish creed...
Union Grove student becomes Texas FFA Spanish Creed state champ

Latest News

Patsy Henderson
93-year-old East Texan fulfills life-long dream
Patsy Henderson
WebXtra: 93-year-old East Texan fulfills life-long dream
Unused prescription medications collected by Tyler police at their Drug Take Back Day.
East Texas police departments host Drug Take Back events
A suspect is seen burglarizing a car on surveillance footage.
Lufkin sees rise in car burglaries, thefts