Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Continuing to see showers and non-severe thunderstorms across the area this morning, and this will continue through today. A front is currently situated from approximately Texarkana to Waco and has created a wide spread in temperatures across East Texas. While this front is expected to remain mostly stationary today, it will move through the area as a cold front on Sunday. For today, most of us should warm into the low 80s, while areas behind the front may not make it out of the 60s this afternoon. As the front moves through East Texas tomorrow, it will quickly drop temperatures. We’ll again have a wide spread on temps. tomorrow, with some in the 50s, and some in the 80s! With the passage of the front, you can expect breezy north/northwest winds and more rain. Rain will continue through the day Monday, then the rest of next week looks dry. Have a great Saturday.

