Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Houston Christian rides big second quarter to 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce

Colby Suits and AJ Wilson each threw touchdown passes in the second quarter and Houston Christian made them hold up for a 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Colby Suits and AJ Wilson each threw touchdown passes in the second quarter and Houston Christian made them hold up for a 17-13 win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.

The Huskies scored all 17 of their points and the Lions got their lone offensive touchdown in the second quarter. Texas A&M-Commerce got the lone score of the second half when Jaden Rios picked off a Suits pass and returned it 86 yards for a touchdown.

Texas A&M-Commerce had a better statistical day, picking up one more first down than the Huskies (19-18) and had the edge in time of possession (31:56 to 28:04). The teams were essentially even in total yards gained (Houston Christian gained 316 to the Lions 312).

Karl Reynolds pulled in a 12-yard pass from Wilson just seconds into the second quarter for the game's first touchdown. Suits found Deuce McMillan with a 37-yard touchdown before the Lions drove 63 yards in nine plays for their lone score on Jordon Hamilton's 1-yard run.

Suits was 21-of-32 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown and a pick-6 interception for Houston Christian (4-4, 2-2 Southland). Reynolds finished with nine catches for 119 yards.

Josh Magana was 20-of-39 passing for Texas A&M-Commerce (1-7, 1-3) but was picked off twice.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating after 2 women found dead
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
A suspect wearing a skull mask and carrying a conspicuous umbrella robbed a Lufkin convenience...
Lufkin police searching for skull-masked suspect in convenience store armed robbery
Protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal during a rally calling for a ceasefire between...
NYC protesters demand Israeli cease-fire, at least 200 detained after filling Grand Central station

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West