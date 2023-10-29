Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lambson and Wissler each run for 2 TDs in Southern Utah’s 52-14 win over Abilene Christian

Justin Miller threw for three touchdowns, Targhee Lambson and Braedon Wissler each had two rushing touchdowns and Southern Utah beat Abilene Chistian 52-14
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw for three touchdowns, Targhee Lambson and Braedon Wissler each had two rushing touchdowns and Southern Utah beat Abilene Chistian 52-14 on Saturday.

Southern Utah rushed for 308 yards and held Abilene Christian to 12 first downs and 223 total yards.

Lambson and Wissler traded touchdowns on three straight Southern Utah drives in the second quarter to help build a 28-7 lead. Wissler added a 10-yard scoring run midway through the third to make it 35-14.

Miller was 18 of 21 for 172 yards, with nine completions for 119 yards and two touchdowns to Isaiah Wooden, for Southern Utah (3-5, 2-2 United Athletic Conference). Lambson gained 101 yards on just eight rushes and Wissler added 17 carries for 84 yards.

Jordon Vaughn led Abilene Chistian (4-4, 2-2) with 108 yards rushing, including a 55-yard touchdown that tied it at 7-all. Maverick McIvor completed just 9-of-21 passes for 74 yards and was intercepted three times.

Jordan Washington, A.J. Felton and Trevon Gola-Callard each made an interception for the Southern Utah defense — with each return being between 16 and 39 yards.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating after 2 women found dead
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
A suspect wearing a skull mask and carrying a conspicuous umbrella robbed a Lufkin convenience...
Lufkin police searching for skull-masked suspect in convenience store armed robbery
Protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal during a rally calling for a ceasefire between...
NYC protesters demand Israeli cease-fire, at least 200 detained after filling Grand Central station

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West