Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Nature lovers mourn the loss of tree older than the United States

Nature lovers in Texas are mourning the loss of a tree that was estimated to be 400 years old. (SOURCE: WFAA)
By WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (WFAA) – Nature lovers are mourning the loss of the oldest and largest tree in North Texas.

The tree in Plano, Texas was estimated to be older than the United States.

A drone flight carried out a month ago shows the largest and oldest tree towering majestically over Plano’s Bob Woodruff Park.

The bur oak was estimated to be 400 years old.

However, Friday morning found arborist Steve Houser staring at what was left.

“To see it gone now, it’s an emotional thing for me,” he said.

After years of trying to save it, with fertilizer, careful pruning and even four giant bolts to hold a splitting trunk together, the giant finally fell sometime Wednesday, a victim of flooded soil and time.

“And to see your favorite tree laying on the ground, I’m kind of in mourning, you know. I don’t know how to describe it,” Houser said.

Mark Beaudoing is an urban forester for the City of Plano.

“A little disappointed,” he said. “We were working really hard on doing everything we could to keep this tree alive.”

Beaudoing said they did everything they could to preserve the tree.

“And you know it’s always sad when you feel like you did your best and it wasn’t enough,” he said.

Experts don’t yet know whether pieces of the tree can be repurposed and saved.

Houser said he used to climb this tree and will need to take some time to get over it.

“Not as much as losing a family member or your favorite pet or something,” he said. “But it’s right up there somewhere close.”

The tree that stood watch and survived more than 400 years finally met a north Texas storm it couldn’t withstand.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating after 2 women found dead
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
A suspect wearing a skull mask and carrying a conspicuous umbrella robbed a Lufkin convenience...
Lufkin police searching for skull-masked suspect in convenience store armed robbery
Protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal during a rally calling for a ceasefire between...
NYC protesters demand Israeli cease-fire, at least 200 detained after filling Grand Central station

Latest News

Nature lovers in Texas are mourning the loss of a tree that was estimated to be 400 years old....
Nature lovers mourn the loss of 400-year-old tree
Six teenagers were shot during party in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
6 teenagers shot during party in Louisiana
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive
FILE - Chicago police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a...
Police say shooting at Chicago house party leaves 15 people injured, including 2 critically