Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures to start our Sunday already have a wide spread, and that will continue through the day as a cold front moves through the area. While our warmer areas will make it into the 80s today, many will not even see the 70s this afternoon. Thus, it will be difficult to pinpoint one forecast temperature for the entire area today. Along with the front and dropping temperatures, scattered showers and non-severe storms are expected today. The chance for rain increases overnight into Monday, with Monday morning looking cold and wet. We’ll hold onto colder weather through most of next week, warming up by next weekend. Stay dry and warm today, have a blessed Sunday.

