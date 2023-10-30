Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The coldest air of the fall season is upon us. Low temperatures could drop below freezing over northern areas tonight. Freeze Warnings and Freeze Watches are in effect for many northern and western counties. The rain we have seen for much of the day today will move south and end by early this evening...southern areas. Clearing skies are likely later today and winds should taper off. Not only will we be cold overnight tonight...but the cold mornings will persist through at least Thursday morning. Temperatures near or below freezing are expected for the majority of East Texas on Wednesday and Thursday morning before we warm above the freezing mark. Please bring in or cover tender vegetation, insulate exposed pipes and make sure your pets have a warm place to stay during the overnight hours. Plent of sunshine is expected this week. Halloween will be sunny/clear and quite cool. Our normal first freeze is Mid-November, so this is a bit early. Please be prepared.

