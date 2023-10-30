‘Battle of Attoyac’ selected as Week 11 Game of Week

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Red Zone Game of the Week to end the regular season features a pair of heavyweights.

Garrison travels to Timpson. These teams mirrror each other. Between the two of them combined they post a record of 18-0 and 10-0 that’s in district play.

Terry Bussey will be the offensive catalyst for the Bears. As for the Bulldogs defense in nine games they’ve only given up 76 points, just 18 points less than Timpson.

