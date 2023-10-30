Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Battle of Attoyac’ selected as Week 11 Game of Week

Game of the Week
Game of the Week(KLTV/KTRE)
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Red Zone Game of the Week to end the regular season features a pair of heavyweights.

Garrison travels to Timpson. These teams mirrror each other. Between the two of them combined they post a record of 18-0 and 10-0 that’s in district play.

Terry Bussey will be the offensive catalyst for the Bears. As for the Bulldogs defense in nine games they’ve only given up 76 points, just 18 points less than Timpson.

